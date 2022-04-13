Main content
Mariupol: Russia says Ukrainian troops are surrendering
Ukraine denies that the city has fallen.
Ukraine denies that the besieged port city has fallen, after Moscow says it accepted the surrender of more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines. Also: President Biden accuses Vladimir Putin of genocide. And we hear about the campaign to free the man who inspired the film Hotel Rwanda, now serving 25 years in prison.
