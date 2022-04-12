Main content

British Prime Minister apologises for not observing Covid lockdown rules

Boris Johnson was fined by the police for going to a birthday party at Downing Street. Also: Ukraine and Russia are ramping up forces in the eastern Donbas region, and the police in New York are searching for a man who shot ten people at a Brooklyn subway station during the morning rush hour.

