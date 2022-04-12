Main content
Austria pessimistic after Putin talks on Ukraine
Chancellor Nehammer said he went to Moscow to confront the president with the facts.
The chancellor, Karl Nehammer, says he was left with no positive impression after the first face-to-face talks between the Russian president and an EU leader since the war in Ukraine began. Also: France is expelling six Russian diplomats after accusing them of spying, and scientists say psilocybin - a compound in magic mushrooms - "may help to treat depression".
