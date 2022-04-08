Main content

Dozens killed at crowded train station in eastern Ukraine

Thousands of civilians in Kramatorsk were fleeing Russian attacks.

Thousands of civilians in Kramatorsk were fleeing Russian attacks. The Kremlin denies responsibility. More evidence emerges in northern Ukraine of abuses by Russian troops. Also: Israeli security forces track down and kill a gunman who shot dead two people in Tel Aviv, and scientists rejuvenate a woman's skin cells to make them thirty years younger.

