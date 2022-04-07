Main content
Russia is suspended from UN's Human Rights Council
It follows allegations of war crimes by Kremlin troops in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya accused Russia of “horrific” abuses – raising the issue of alleged civilian killings in the city of Bucha. Also: The US senate has confirmed America's first black female Supreme Court Judge, and Taylor Swift lyrics as you've never heard them before- translated into Latin.
