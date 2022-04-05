Main content
Zelensky accuses Russia of worst crimes since WW2
In a speech to the UN Security Council he called for Russia to be held to account. Also: the International Red Cross says a major hunger crisis in Africa is going unnoticed as the world focuses on Ukraine, Elon Musk becomes a member of the board at Twitter, and Tiger Woods announces he intends to play in the US Masters this week.
