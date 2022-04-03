Main content
Zelensky says Russia is committing genocide
Ukraine's president says Russian forces are responsible for mass killings of civilians in towns near the capital, Kyiv.
He said Moscow was attempting to eliminate an entire people, and described the war as the torture of an entire nation. Also: The whole Sri Lankan cabinet -- with the exception of the prime minister -- has stepped down as widespread protests continue, and the nightclub in London that’s open just for Muslim women to party.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends