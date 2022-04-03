Main content

Zelensky says Russia is committing genocide

Ukraine's president says Russian forces are responsible for mass killings of civilians in towns near the capital, Kyiv.

He said Moscow was attempting to eliminate an entire people, and described the war as the torture of an entire nation. Also: The whole Sri Lankan cabinet -- with the exception of the prime minister -- has stepped down as widespread protests continue, and the nightclub in London that’s open just for Muslim women to party.

