Red Cross to lead operation to evacuate Ukrainians from Mariupol
Provided all parties agree to the exact terms, the evacuation will happen on Friday. Also: representatives from Canada's indigenous community are meeting Pope Francis to discuss historic abuse suffered at Catholic run institutions, why Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting, and how the Academy is wrestling with what to do about Will Smith after his violent behaviour at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.
