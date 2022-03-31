Main content

UN: Russia may be guilty of war crimes in Ukraine

United Nations Human Rights chief says Ukrainians are enduring a living nightmare.

The United Nations Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet says Ukrainians are enduring a living nightmare. Also, trial has begun for a man accused of being among the four so-called Islamic State militants nicknamed the "Beatles". And a new report finds Facebook's algorithm pushes climate change sceptics towards disinformation and conspiracy theories.

