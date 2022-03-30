Main content
Russia launches new strikes on Ukraine after peace promise
On Tuesday Russia said it would reduce forces in Kyiv and Chernihiv, and we hear from Ukrainians trying to live a normal life. Also: British supreme court judges are withdrawing from Hong Kong's highest court, saying China's national security law made their position untenable, and Australians come together to remember cricketer Shane Warne.
