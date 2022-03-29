Main content

Western leaders urge caution on Russia’s pledge to reduce attacks on Ukraine

The US and UK warn actions are more important than words.

The US and UK warn actions are more important than words after Russian and Ukrainian peace talks in Turkey. Also: we hear from a volunteer at a Nigerian hospital following Monday’s train attack, and the Danish football player, Christian Eriksen, returns to play at the stadium he suffered a cardiac arrest during the Euros.

