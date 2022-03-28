President Zelensky has said he's prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status. The next round of face-to-face negotiations between Ukraine and Russia take place this week in Turkey. Also: an investigation has found that the Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was shadowed by a government agent for almost a year before he was shot dead in Moscow in 2015, and drama at the Oscars after Will Smith takes exception to a comment about his wife's hairstyle.

Show less