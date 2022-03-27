On a visit to Poland, Mr Biden said President Putin cannot remain in power. The White House said he was not proposing regime change.

On a visit to Poland, Mr Biden said President Putin cannot remain in power. The White House said Mr Biden was not proposing regime change. Also: Afghan girls and women hold a rare protest in Kabul, urging the Taliban to reopen schools and the drummer from the Foo Fighters is found dead at the age of 50.