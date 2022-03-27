Main content

President Biden warns of a long fight against Russian aggression

On a visit to Poland, Mr Biden said President Putin cannot remain in power. The White House said he was not proposing regime change.

On a visit to Poland, Mr Biden said President Putin cannot remain in power. The White House said Mr Biden was not proposing regime change. Also: Afghan girls and women hold a rare protest in Kabul, urging the Taliban to reopen schools and the drummer from the Foo Fighters is found dead at the age of 50.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends