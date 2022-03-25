Main content

Russia says first phase of Ukraine war's over

Russia's military says it will now focus on the Donbas region in the east.

Russia's military says it will now focus on the Donbas region in the east. Also: a truce has been agreed by the warring sides in Ethiopia so that emergency aid can be delivered to the northern region of Tigray, and we take a look at the tour of the Caribbean by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge which has caused some controversy.
