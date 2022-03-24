We answer more of your questions about Ukraine.

A month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we are collaborating with Ukrainecast again. We answer more of your questions.

Jackie Leonard, presenter of the Global News Podcast, alongside Gabriel Gatehouse and Vitaliy Shevchenko from Ukrainecast, guide us through questions about civilian life in the country, military tactics, and the international response to the invasion.

BBC chief international correspondent, Lyse Doucet, joins us from Kyiv to talk through what is happening on the ground there, and BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner, tells us the latest on the physical and information war.

