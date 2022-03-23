Main content

Ukraine: NATO prepares troop boost in eastern Europe

Leaders are expected to agree the increase at an emergency meeting in Brussels.

Leaders are expected to agree the increase at an emergency meeting in Brussels. Also: a top advisor to Vladimir Putin has resigned, citing the war in Ukraine, for the first time we hear from a survivor of the bombing of the theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol, and America's first female Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, has died.

