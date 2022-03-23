Main content

Ukraine's President Zelensky warns of Russian attacks on nuclear plants

He made the accusation in an address to the Japanese parliament. Russia says President Putin plans to attend the G20 summit in Indonesia later this year. Also: the Taliban deny Afghan teenage girls a return to the classroom, and Ash Barty, the world's best female tennis player, retires.

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends