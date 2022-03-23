Main content
Ukraine's President Zelensky warns of Russian attacks on nuclear plants
He made the accusation in an address to the Japanese parliament. Russia says President Putin plans to attend the G20 summit in Indonesia later this year. Also: the Taliban deny Afghan teenage girls a return to the classroom, and Ash Barty, the world's best female tennis player, retires.
