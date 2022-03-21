Main content

Ukranian government refuses to surrender Mariupol

Kyiv refuses to disarm its forces and surrender the besieged city.

Ukraine says Russia has not allowed a humanitarian corridor to be established into Mariupol after Kyiv refused to disarm its forces and surrender the besieged city. Also, Russian warships have bombarded Ukraine's biggest port, Odessa, hitting some residential buildings on the city's outskirts, and a Chinese plane carrying 132 people has crashed into hills in southwestern China.

