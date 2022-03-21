Main content
Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol given deadline to surrender
Russia calls on Ukrainians defending Mariupol to surrender -- promising safe passage out of the besieged city
Russia calls on Ukrainians defending Mariupol to surrender -- promising safe passage out of the besieged city; The reaction from Israel after Ukraine's President addressed the country's parliament and how the Omicron strain has taken hold in several Chinese cities, despite the country's zero tolerance policies
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends