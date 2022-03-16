Main content

Kyiv imposes a thirty-five hour curfew as Russia continues its attacks

The mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, says Kyiv is facing a difficult and dangerous moment.

President Volodomyr Zelensky of Ukraine has thanked the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia for travelling to Kyiv to meet him - despite the continuing bombardment by Russian forces. Also: Nato has convened an emergency meeting next week, and the dangers facing those who are trying to escape the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

