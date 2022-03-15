Main content
Ukraine: Leaders from Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia travel to Kyiv
The prime ministers are entering the besieged capital city, as President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for greater practical support. Also, the EU and Britain lay new sanctions against Russia. And a court in the Indian state of Karnataka upholds a ban on wearing hijabs in schools.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends