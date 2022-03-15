Main content

Ukraine: Leaders from Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia travel to Kyiv

The prime ministers are entering the besieged capital city, as President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for greater practical support. Also, the EU and Britain lay new sanctions against Russia. And a court in the Indian state of Karnataka upholds a ban on wearing hijabs in schools.

29 days left to listen

26 minutes

The Inquiry Podcast

