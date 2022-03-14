Main content
Russia strikes Ukraine army base near Polish border
At least 35 people killed and dozens injured in missile attack in Yavoriv. Both sides say talks to try to end the war could make further progress within days. Also: Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they carried out a missile attack near US consulate in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, American actor William Hurt dies aged 71 and a western takes top honours at Britain's Bafta film awards.
