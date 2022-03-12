Main content

Biden says the US will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine

The US president said he won't send US troops for direct engagement with Russia in Ukraine

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US administration has pursued an increasingly aggressive sanctions campaign against Vladimir Putin and his country. Also: the UN says it's not aware of any biological weapons programme in Ukraine, and Gabriel Boric -- a former student protest leader -- has been sworn in as Chile's youngest ever president.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

