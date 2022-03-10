Main content

No progress at Kyiv-Moscow talks

Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers fail to agree an end to the war in first high-level negotiations since invasion began.

Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers fail to agree an end to the war in first high-level negotiations since invasion began. Also: as the UK imposes sanctions on Roman Abramovich, what does it mean for Chelsea football club? Narendra Modi's party triumphs in India's bellweather state and Dolly Parton on her debut novel.

