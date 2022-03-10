Main content

Zelensky says Russian bombing of children's hospital in Ukraine is a war crime

The Ukrainian authorities say the strike destroyed maternity and children's wards in the hospital complex in Mariupol. Also: western officials are concerned that Russia could deploy non-conventional weapons in Ukraine, and a man who was given a genetically modified pig heart has died.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

