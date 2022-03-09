Main content
New ceasefire agreement allows some civilians to leave Ukraine
Thousands of people leave Sumy in the northeast. But Ukraine's president accuses Russian forces of continuing to attack civilians. Also: the Chernobyl nuclear plant, which is under Russian control, has lost its power supply, and in other news, Shackleton's lost ship is found in the Antarctic.
