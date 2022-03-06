Main content
Ukraine reinforces defences in Kyiv
Soldiers dig trenches in Kyiv and block roads with anti-tank obstacles. Three towns to the northwest of the capital suffer heavy bombardment.
The Ukrainian army reinforces the defences of the capital Kyiv as the Russian military continues its attacks. Also the International Atomic Energy Agency expresses concern over two nuclear power plants in Ukraine. And more than three thousand people in Russia are arrested for protesting against the war.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends