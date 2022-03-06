Main content

Ukraine reinforces defences in Kyiv

Soldiers dig trenches in Kyiv and block roads with anti-tank obstacles. Three towns to the northwest of the capital suffer heavy bombardment.

The Ukrainian army reinforces the defences of the capital Kyiv as the Russian military continues its attacks. Also the International Atomic Energy Agency expresses concern over two nuclear power plants in Ukraine. And more than three thousand people in Russia are arrested for protesting against the war.

