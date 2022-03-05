Main content
'Russia using brutal methods against Ukraine,' says US Secretary of State Blinken
Washington's top diplomat praises Ukrainian resilience in the face of Russian aggression.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Ukrainians have shown great resilience in the face of "tremendous humanitarian suffering." Also, NATO says it has strengthened its defence capabilities, but once again rejects calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. And we look back at the life and career of the legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne.
