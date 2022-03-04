Main content
Ukraine nuclear power plant attacked and captured
The International Atomic Energy Agency says there's been no radiation leak.
The International Atomic Energy Agency says there's been no radiation leak and the Russian army have been tightening their siege of several cities. Also: Russia's parliament decrees those deemed guilty of spreading fake news on Ukraine could go to jail for 15 years, and the Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died at the age of fifty two.
