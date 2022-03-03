Main content
Ukraine Conflict: Russian forces take control of Kherson
The southern port is the first major city to be occupied. Russia's foreign minister says Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO threatened Russia's security.
The southern port is the first major city to be occupied. Russia's foreign minister says Ukraine's desire to join NATO threatened Russia's security. The UN says a million people have already fled the country. Also, the International Criminal Court begins an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine, and athletes from Russia and Belarus will not now be allowed to compete in the Paralympic Winter Games.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends