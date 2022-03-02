Main content

Ukraine conflict: Russia intensifies its assault

Ukrainian emergency services estimate more than two thousand people have been killed since the invasion began.

Ukrainian emergency services estimate more than two thousand people have been killed since the invasion began. Also: The UN says nearly nine-hundred thousand people have left Ukraine, the governing body of the Paralympics confirms that Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete at the winter games in Beijing, and we hear from Ukrainians at home and abroad, caught up in the conflict.

