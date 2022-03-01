Main content

Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

President Zelensky says missile and rocket attacks amount to state terrorism.

President Zelensky says missile and rocket attacks amount to state terrorism. Also, the Russian foreign minister suggests the invasion is about preventing Ukraine from developing nuclear weapons, Russia’s one-time richest man gives us his take on Vladimir Putin’s mindset, and the Munich Philharmonic sacks its star conductor over his ties to the Russian president.

