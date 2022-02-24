Main content
War in Europe: Russia invades Ukraine
Special edition of Global News Podcast: Nato secretary general condemns Russian attack on Ukraine as a cold-blooded invasion; how did events develop overnight and what is the outlook?
Ukraine crisis as Russia invades—The Newsroom
Analysis, reports and reaction to Russia's military assault on Ukraine
