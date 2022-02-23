Main content

President Biden announces new Russia sanctions

The US president criticised Moscow's order to deploy troops to eastern Ukraine.

The US president criticised Moscow's order to deploy troops to eastern Ukraine. The upper house of parliament in Russia has authorised President Putin to use the military abroad. Also, a Japanese court makes a landmark ruling on compensation for victims of a forced sterilisation campaign; and Gary Brooker, the man best known for the song A Whiter Shade of Pale, has died aged 76.

