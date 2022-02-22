Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine could cut all diplomatic links with Russia, after Moscow recognises the independence of two breakaway regions.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, says it could cut all diplomatic links with Russia, after Moscow recognises the independence of two breakaway regions. Also Germany suspends the gas pipeline Nord Stream Two in retaliation against Moscow. And the authorities in Hong Kong have declared that they'll test everyone in the territory for Coronavirus.