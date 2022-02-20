Main content
British PM says Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Boris Johnson says in some senses, the plan has already begun.
The British PM Boris Johnson tells the BBC that intelligence suggests Russia intends to launch an invasion encircling Kyiv. Also: Canadian police push back demonstrators in Ottawa, and the prestigious library in the Iraqi city of Mosul rises from the ashes after being destroyed by Islamic State militants.
