US warns Russian invasion would destabilise region

The US secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, has urged Moscow to formally announce that it will not invade.

The US secretary of state has urged Moscow to formally announce that it will not invade, while the Kremlin has warned of a "military-technical" response if its demands are not met. Also: Donald Trump has been ordered to give evidence under oath to a state investigation into alleged fraud at the former president's family business, and what can the sounds of marine life tell us about climate change?

