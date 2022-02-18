Main content
US warns Russian invasion would destabilise region
The US secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, has urged Moscow to formally announce that it will not invade.
The US secretary of state has urged Moscow to formally announce that it will not invade, while the Kremlin has warned of a "military-technical" response if its demands are not met. Also: Donald Trump has been ordered to give evidence under oath to a state investigation into alleged fraud at the former president's family business, and what can the sounds of marine life tell us about climate change?
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends