Main content
Novak Djokovic breaks silence over vaccine refusal
He says he's willing to miss major tournaments rather than receive a Covid jab.
He says he's willing to miss major tournaments rather than receive a Covid jab. In an exclusive BBC interview, Djokovic distances himself from the anti-vaccination movement, but insists everyone has the right to choose what to put in their body. Also: Russia Ukraine diplomacy continues, and the secrets to living to 100.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends