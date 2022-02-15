Main content

Novak Djokovic breaks silence over vaccine refusal

He says he's willing to miss major tournaments rather than receive a Covid jab.

He says he's willing to miss major tournaments rather than receive a Covid jab.  In an exclusive BBC interview, Djokovic distances himself from the anti-vaccination movement, but insists everyone has the right to choose what to put in their body.  Also: Russia Ukraine diplomacy continues, and the secrets to living to 100.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends