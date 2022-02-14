Main content

Ukraine President says his country's ready to fight for freedom

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has called for calm. The United States has insisted there is still space for diplomacy and Russia continues to deny it's planning to invade. Also: the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, is invoking the emergencies act to give his government extra powers to tackle anti-vaccine protests, and can teaching people about good sex help them have safe sex?

