Final Western diplomatic push over Ukraine
German Chancellor flies to Kiev and Moscow amid fears of imminent Russian invasion.
German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, flies to Kiev and Moscow amid fears of imminent Russian invasion. Also: the Russian ice skater who failed a drugs test is allowed to compete at the Winter Olympics, the leader of the Ladies in White Cuban dissident group is arrested in Havana and tributes are paid to Ghostbusters director, Ivan Reitman, who's died.
