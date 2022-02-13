Main content

Biden and Putin speak as tensions rise over Ukraine

Moscow denies it plans to invade Ukraine

President Biden told the Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the US and its allies would impose "swift and severe costs" if Russia invaded Ukraine. Also: Hugo Torres - a leading opponent of the Nicaraguan president - has died in prison, and Barry Manilow songs are used to try to disperse vaccine protestors in New Zealand

29 days left to listen

24 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends