Main content
Biden and Putin speak as tensions rise over Ukraine
Moscow denies it plans to invade Ukraine
President Biden told the Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the US and its allies would impose "swift and severe costs" if Russia invaded Ukraine. Also: Hugo Torres - a leading opponent of the Nicaraguan president - has died in prison, and Barry Manilow songs are used to try to disperse vaccine protestors in New Zealand
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends