Russian figure skater's failed drug test confirmed

Russia defends the participation of Kamila Valieva at the winter Olympics.

Russia defends the participation of Kamila Valieva at the winter Olympics. The teenager helped her team win Monday's team figure skating event, but the medal was not awarded. Also: The WHO says a measles outbreak has killed dozens of children in Afghanistan, and life could exist on a planet with a dying sun.

