Main content
Russian figure skater's failed drug test confirmed
Russia defends the participation of Kamila Valieva at the winter Olympics.
Russia defends the participation of Kamila Valieva at the winter Olympics. The teenager helped her team win Monday's team figure skating event, but the medal was not awarded. Also: The WHO says a measles outbreak has killed dozens of children in Afghanistan, and life could exist on a planet with a dying sun.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends