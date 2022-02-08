Main content

UN: Millions face hunger in the Horn of Africa

The World Food Programme says Covid and conflict make the impact of the drought worse.

UN's World Food Programme says Covid and conflict make the impact of the drought worse in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya. The WFP is asking for more than three hundred million dollars in aid after three rainy seasons failed to materialise. Also: Jewish worshippers go undercover at Jersualem's Al- Aqsa Mosque, and China's American-born snow princess takes gold - but no politics, please.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends