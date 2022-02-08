Main content
UN: Millions face hunger in the Horn of Africa
The World Food Programme says Covid and conflict make the impact of the drought worse.
UN's World Food Programme says Covid and conflict make the impact of the drought worse in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya. The WFP is asking for more than three hundred million dollars in aid after three rainy seasons failed to materialise. Also: Jewish worshippers go undercover at Jersualem's Al- Aqsa Mosque, and China's American-born snow princess takes gold - but no politics, please.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends