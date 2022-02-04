Main content

China's President Xi Jinping opens 2022 Winter Olympics

The head of the International Olympic Committee thanked China for making the Games happen.

The head of the International Olympic Committee thanked China for making the Games happen. Also: scientists in South Africa who've produced a Covid vaccine similar to that made by Moderna say they hope to begin trials by the end of the year, and a team prepares to leave to search for Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship, Endurance.

