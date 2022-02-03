Main content
President Biden says the leader of the Islamic State group has been killed in Syria
Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in a raid by US special forces in the Syrian province of Idlib. Also: Turkey's leader visits Kyiv in an effort to ease the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and scientists begin the trial of a vaccine to protect elephants from a deadly disease.
