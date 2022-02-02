Main content

US boosts troops in Europe amid Ukraine tensions

President Biden authorises the deployment of 3,000 soldiers to Poland and Romania.

President Biden authorises the deployment of 3,000 soldiers to Poland and Romania. Also: experts say they may have pinpointed the cause of so-called 'Havana Syndrome' which has afflicted a number of US officials and diplomats around the world, and we celebrate the life of the Italian film actress Monica Vitti.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends