US boosts troops in Europe amid Ukraine tensions
President Biden authorises the deployment of 3,000 soldiers to Poland and Romania. Also: experts say they may have pinpointed the cause of so-called 'Havana Syndrome' which has afflicted a number of US officials and diplomats around the world, and we celebrate the life of the Italian film actress Monica Vitti.
