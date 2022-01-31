Main content

Myanmar prepares to mark the first anniversary of its military coup

Burmese people reflect on a year of violence and hardship. We hear voices of resistance and exile. Also: a fresh start for the footballer Christian Eriksen -- who collapsed during last summer's Euros, the latest from flood-stricken Malawi, and saying goodbye to one man's best friend.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends