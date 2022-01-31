Main content
Myanmar prepares to mark the first anniversary of its military coup
Burmese people reflect on a year of violence and hardship. We hear voices of resistance and exile. Also: a fresh start for the footballer Christian Eriksen -- who collapsed during last summer's Euros, the latest from flood-stricken Malawi, and saying goodbye to one man's best friend.
