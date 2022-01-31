Main content
Tennis star Nadal makes history
Spain's Rafa Nadal wins his 21st Grand Slam in the Australian Open.
Spain's Rafa Nadal wins his 21st and record breaking Grand Slam in the Australian Open. Also: North Korea's state news agency says the country launched an intermediate ballistic missile which is thought to be its most powerful for five years. And, the acclaimed Spanish filmaker, Pedro Almodavar on why it's time for him to address his country's civil war.
