US says the Russian troop build-up near Ukraine is the largest since the Cold War

President Putin reportedly told his French counterpart that he had no plans for an offensive.

The top US military official, General Mark Milley, said the forces Russia had assembled on Ukraine's borders, could cause significant casualties if they were unleashed, especially in urban areas. Also: Oxford University estimates that ten billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have now been administered around the world, and what is happening to the Disney icon Minnie Mouse?

