Sergei Lavrov was responding to US proposals to resolve the crisis. He said Moscow would however defend its interests. Also: Health experts call for more to be done to help the billions of people who still haven't had a Covid jab, and Australia has promised to spend a further seven hundred million dollars to save the Great Barrier Reef.

