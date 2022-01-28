Main content
Russia's Foreign Minister says Moscow doesn't want war with Ukraine
Sergei Lavrov was responding to US proposals to resolve the crisis. He said Moscow would however defend its interests. Also: Health experts call for more to be done to help the billions of people who still haven't had a Covid jab, and Australia has promised to spend a further seven hundred million dollars to save the Great Barrier Reef.
